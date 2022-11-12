Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is set to take place on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the preliminary card beginning afterwards at 8 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The early prelim card will feature a bantamweight bout Julio Arce and Montel Jackson. Arce is trying to pick up his second straight victory, last defeating Daniel Santos by unanimous decision at UFC 273. Meanwhile, Jackson has won his previous two bouts entering this matchup, last taking down JP Buys by unanimous decision last September.

How to watch Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

Arce: +170

Jackson: -200

Splits: 58% of handle, 76% of bets on Jackson

Jackson is the favorite in the fight and that is represented by where the betting splits lie heading into it. The majority of money and overall bets are being placed on him to win.