Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 will take place on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against #4 Alex Pereira. Before we get there, the early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+. The early prelims will begin with Carlos Ulberg facing off against Nicolae Negumereanu in a light heavyweight bout.

Ulberg has a 7-1 record and will be fighting in the UFC for the fifth time. He has four wins by knockouts and another by submission. Ulberg has won back-to-back fights. He is coming off a first-round knockout win against Tafon Nchukwi that ended in only 1:15.

The Romanian Negumereanu has a 13-1 record heading into this fight. His lone loss came by a decision, and he has eight victories by knockout and three by submission. Negumereanu has won four fights in a row. Most recently, he took down Ihor Potieria in the second round of their fight last July.

How to watch Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ulberg: -130

Negumereanu: +110

Splits: 76% of handle, 61% of bets on Ulberg

I know that Ulberg is the older competitor, but I don’t think that the public has this one right. Negumereanu is a narrow underdog, and has largely dominated his opponents. He isn’t used to having his fights go the distance and typically isn’t a fighter that takes long to bring the fight to his opponent. I think Negumereanu surprises Ulberg and the public with a win to kick off UFC 281.