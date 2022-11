Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 281 on Saturday [VIDEO]

UFC 281 has arrived and it brings with it a pair of title bouts on the main card. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and fourth-ranked Alex Pereira. The co-main event will see Carla Esparza put her strawweight title on the line against second-ranked Zhang Weili.

Adesanya is 23-1 with his only loss coming when he moved up to light heavyweight. He is a -215 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to continue his middleweight streak. The favored outcome is an Adesanya decision at +120. Pereira is a +185 underdog in his first UFC title shot, with his best outcome a KO/TKO/DQ win at +275.

Esparza is 19-6 and making her first defense of a title she won at UFC 274 when she claimed a split decision win over Rose Namajunas. She’s won six straight bouts after a two-fight losing streak in 2018. She’s a sizable underdog in this one with +280 odds. Weili is -340 to win and improve on her 22-3 record. she’s coming off a knockout of Joanna Jędrzejczyk, but prior to that had lost back-to-back fights to Namajunas in 2021.

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #4 Alex Pereira, for Adesanya’s middleweight championship

Adesanya to win: -215

Pereira to win: +185

Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Adesanya by Submission: +1400

Adesanya by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Pereira by Submission: +2800

Pereira by Decision: +850

Co-main event: Carla Esparza (c) vs. #2 Zhang Weili for Esparza’s strawweight championship

Esparza to win: +280

Weili to win: -340

Esparza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800

Esparza by Submission: +1600

Esparza by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Weili by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Weili by Submission: +700

Weili by Decision: +225

#2 Dustin Poirier vs. #5 Michael Chandler, Lightweights

Poirier to win: -215

Chandler to win: +185

Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +130

Poirier by Submission: +650

Poirier by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Chandler by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Chandler by Submission: +900

Chandler by Decision: +650

#12 Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweights

Edgar to win: +200

Gutierrez to win: -240

Edgar by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Edgar by Submission: +1600

Edgar by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Gutierrez by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Gutierrez by Submission: +1200

Gutierrez by Decision: +150

#12 Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles, Lightweights

Hooker to win: -150

Puelles to win: +130

Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Hooker by Submission: +1000

Hooker by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Puelles by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Puelles by Submission: +250

Puelles by Decision: +650

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano, Lightweights

Riddell to win: +110

Moicano to win: -130

Riddell by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Riddell by Submission: +2000

Riddell by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Moicano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Moicano by Submission: +225

Moicano by Decision: +300

#7 Dominick Reyes vs. #12 Ryan Spann, catchweight

Reyes to win: -205

Spann to win: +175

Reyes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Reyes by Submission: +700

Reyes by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Spann by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Spann by Submission: +700

Spann by Decision: +800

#15 Molly McCann vs. #12 Erin Blanchfield, Flyweights

McCann to win: +320

Blanchfield to win: -390

McCann by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

McCann by Submission: +2500

McCann by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Blanchfield by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Blanchfield by Submission: +350

Blanchfield by Decision: -120

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman, Middleweights

Petroski to win: -195

Turman to win: +165

Petroski by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Petroski by Submission: +300

Petroski by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Turman by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Turman by Submission: +500

Turman by Decision: +550

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar, Lightweights

Frevola to win: +135

Azaitar to win: -155

Frevola by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Frevola by Submission: +500

Frevola by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Azaitar by KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Azaitar by Submission: +1400

Azaitar by Decision: +600

Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo, catchweight

Trizano to win: +150

Seung-woo to win: -175

Trizano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Trizano by Submission: +1200

Trizano by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Seung-woo by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Seung-woo by Submission: +1400

Seung-woo by Decision: +150

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, Strawweights

Kowalkiewicz to win: -115

Juarez to win: -105

Kowalkiewicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Kowalkiewicz by Submission: +550

Kowalkiewicz by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Juarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Juarez by Submission: +1000

Juarez by Decision: +300

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson, Bantamweights

Arce to win: +175

Jackson to win: -205

Arce by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Arce by Submission: +1100

Arce by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Jackson by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Jackson by Submission: +900

Jackson by Decision: +150

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu, Light Heavyweights

Ulberg to win: -125

Negumereanu to win: +105

Ulberg by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Ulberg by Submission: +1600

Ulberg by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Negumereanu by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Negumereanu by Submission: +650

Negumereanu by Decision: +400