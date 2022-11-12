Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 281

The World’s Most Famous Arena will host one of the best mixed martial arts cards of the year, as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on No. 4 contender Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night in Manhattan.

Adesanya (23-1) has never lost at middleweight in the octagon, and has defended his championship in the division. He’s defended the belt six-straight times, including three straight unanimous decisions in his last three outings against Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.

Pereira (6-1) at 35-years-old has had a long kickboxing career, and has won the Performance of The Night in two of his three career bouts in a UFC octagon. The Brazilian knocked out Sean Strickland in July of this year in the first round to earn this opportunity, but is also here because his opponent has just about cleaned out the rest of the division.

Adesanya is a favorite to win this bout with -215 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Pereira a +185 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira round-by-round results

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5