Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 281

We break down pre-fight odds, provide round-by-round odds, and get you the eventual result for Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 281

By DKNation Staff
Carla Esparza poses during weigh-ins for UFC 281. Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The women’s strawweight championship will be on the line in the World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, as champion Carla Esparza takes on No. 2 Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 281 in New York City

Esparza (20-6) has won six straight bouts, including a split decision victory over Rose Namajunas to claim the belt in May of this year. The 35-year-old “Cookie Monster” will be in her first defense of the strap, and she’ll look to get the bout on the mat as she has 19 takedowns in those last six outings.

Weili (22-3) was defeated twice by Namajunas in 2021, but is undefeated in the octagon otherwise at 6-2. The 33-year-old “Magnum” has 18 career stoppages, 11 by KO or TKO, and defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a spinning backfist in June to earn her third title opportunity.

Weili is favored to win in this bout with -340 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili round-by-round results

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

