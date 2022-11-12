Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 281

Two of the top five lightweights in the world face off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, as No. 2 Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 Michael Chandler as part of the main card of UFC 281 in New York City.

Poirier (28-7, 1 no contest) looks to get his belt back at 155 lbs. after losing a title shot to Charles Oliviera last December. “The Diamond” has 21 career stoppages in 28 bouts, with seven victories in his last nine bouts. His only losses of late have come to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Oliviera, two of the best to ever put on a pair of gloves.

Chandler (23-7) won the Performance of the Night for his KO front kick to Tony Ferguson in May, stopping a two-match losing streak in the octagon. The 36-year-old from Missouri had fallen to Oliviera and Justin Gaethje in his previous two outings.

Poirier is favored to win in this bout with -215 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

