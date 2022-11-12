Drake bets $2 million on Israel Adesanya to defend UFC title over Alex Pereira

The hip-hop star that once claimed to be “25 sittin’ on $25 mil” apparently has some of that cash still, as Drake has wagered $2 million on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at the main event of UFC 281 in New York on Saturday.

Drizzy did it for the Gram here (gotta hit them angles), but here’s a copy of the screenshot:

Champagne Papi (real name Aubrey Graham) got a Euro-style price of 1.45, but he’d of gotten 1.48 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the -210 Adesanya sits at via American odds translates to that number. Gotta bet with the best, OVO!

If you’re curious, that $2 million CAD equates to $1,507,102 USD at today’s exchange rate. He’ll pick up a cool $678,196 for a victory, which is close a NFL minimum year salary. Not bad work if you can avoid training camp and getting a lot!

We’ll find out soon if he’s taking home a winner.