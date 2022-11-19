How to watch UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac via live stream

The Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak. The fight will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Lewis (26-10-1) appears to be at the end of the line as a top-10 heavyweight. He’s lost three of his past four and suffered crushing knockouts at the hands of Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. “The Black Beast” still has one-punch knockout power and is always fun to watch.

Spivak (15-3), ranked 12th in the latest heavyweight rankings, is on the rise and looking to break into the top 10 with a win Saturday. He has won his last two fights against Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy by first-round knockout and is looking for a win against a top-10 opponent for his resume.

Spivak is an early betting favorite at -195 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Lewis is betting at +165.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.