What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday

UFC Fight Night on ESPN returns to the UPC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. Ranked Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac headline a full afternoon of fights. Lewis is currently ranked seventh among UFC heavyweights while Spivak is ranked 12th.

Spivac (15-3) is currently a -195 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis is betting at +165. There are no other ranked fighters on the main card, but undefeated heavyweight prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) will be looking to take another step toward a ranking when he fights veteran Chase Sherman (16-10). Also, keep an eye on Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena (12-2). He will battle tough British fighter Danny Roberts (18-6).

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac will get underway at 1 p.m. ET with seven fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 4 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Lewis vs. Spivac, it’s estimated that will start just after 6 p.m. ET.