Full card for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

The UFC returns to its home arena, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Fight Night on ESPN: Lewis vs. Spivac on Saturday, November 19. In the main event big-punching heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will settle it in the octagon. The card features 12 fights in total.

The seven-fight preliminary card starts at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Lewis (26-10-1) and Spivac (15-3) is a battle of two heavyweights with one-punch knockout ability. Spivac, ranked 12th among UFC heavyweights, has won five of six and a win over Lewis would be the biggest of his career. Lewis is unlikely to be a title contender at 37, but he can establish himself as a major gatekeeper in the division with a win.

Spivac is a -195 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is +140 to win by knockout. Lewis is betting at +165 on the moneyline and comes in at +215 to win by knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, heavyweight

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+