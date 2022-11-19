Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivak: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 19 at 4:00 PM ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a Heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.

Lewis ( 26-10) is entering this one looking to snap a two-bout losing streak and 2-3 in his last five. He is currently the No. 7 contender for the heavyweight title he had opportunities before but hasn’t been able to capitalize on those opportunities. Spivak (14-3) has won his last two bouts and is 6-3 in the UFC since joining back in 2019. The “Polar Bear” is currently the No. 12 contender in the division and has yet to get a chance to at a title. A win against Lewis would put him in a better position to get that shot.

How to watch Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivak

Date: Saturday, November 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Lewis: +165

Spivak: -195

Splits: 74% of handle, 48% of bets on Spivak