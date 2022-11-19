Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 19 at 4:00 PM ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.

Nzechukwu (10-3) enters this weekend’s bout with a win, snapping a previous two-fight losing streak. He’s 3-2 in his last five, with wins via KO/TKO in each one. The southpaw fighter is looking to climb his way up the ranks but will need a win on Saturday to stack a few more wins together. Cutelaba (16-8-1) has struggled as of late, having lost two in a row, and is 1-4 in his last five. “The Hulk” has had an up-and-down tenure since joining the UFC in 2016. He should be hungry to get snap his losing streak but is currently the betting underdog, so he will need to pull off an upset.

How to watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba

Date: Saturday, November 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nzechukwu: -170

Cutelaba: +145

Splits: 76% of handle, 58% of bets on Nzechukwu