Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 19 at 4:00 PM ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a Heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serhghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Chase Sherman and Waldo Cortes Acosta.

Sherman (16-10-0) snapped a four-bout losing streak with a win against Jared Vanderaa back in July. He’s 4-9 since joining the UFC back in 2016 and only has one winning streak that dates back to 2017. His opponent Cortes-Acosta (8-0), made his debut last month at UFC Fight Night 213 and is stepping back into the Octagon only a few weeks later. The “Salsa Boy” defeated Vanderaa via unanimous decision and will look to make a statement on Saturday, getting another win.

How to watch Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Date: Saturday, November 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Sherman: +155

Cortes-Acosta: -180

Splits: 57% of handle, 27% of bets on Sherman