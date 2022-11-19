 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight

Chase Sherman and Waldo Cortes-Acosta fight at heavyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Sherman vs Villanueva Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 19 at 4:00 PM ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a Heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serhghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Chase Sherman and Waldo Cortes Acosta.

Sherman (16-10-0) snapped a four-bout losing streak with a win against Jared Vanderaa back in July. He’s 4-9 since joining the UFC back in 2016 and only has one winning streak that dates back to 2017. His opponent Cortes-Acosta (8-0), made his debut last month at UFC Fight Night 213 and is stepping back into the Octagon only a few weeks later. The “Salsa Boy” defeated Vanderaa via unanimous decision and will look to make a statement on Saturday, getting another win.

How to watch Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Date: Saturday, November 19
Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Sherman: +155
Cortes-Acosta: -180

Splits: 57% of handle, 27% of bets on Sherman

