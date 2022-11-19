Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 19 at 4:00 PM ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Andre Fialho and Muslim Salikhov.

Fialho (16-5-0) is 2-2 in his short time with the company since making his debut at UFC 270 earlier in the year. The orthodox fighter has won two bouts via KO since joining and has a real chance to make a name for himself, having five bouts in a year. Salikhov (18-3) is 5-2 since joining the UFC in 2017. He was riding a five-bout win streak before losing to Li Jingliang in July at UFC Fight Night.

How to watch Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Date: Saturday, November 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Fialho: -105

Salikhov: -115

Splits: 80% of handle, 54% of bets on Fialho