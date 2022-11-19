Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight eliminator fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Danny Roberts.

Maddalena (12-2) is a promising prospect that’s ripped off 12 straight wins after a couple of early stumbles to start his pro career He has won 11 of those fights by knockout or submission. Roberts (18-6) is a British veteran that has split his past 10 fights.

How to watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Date: Saturday, November 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Maddalena: -450

Roberts: +360

Splits: 88% of handle, 50% of bets on Maddalena

The key here is going to be how well Roberts can handle Maddalena’s stand-up. Maddalena is a stronger fighter with more power and sufficient enough at wrestling and defending on the ground that Roberts probably won’t attempt too many takedowns unless he gets desperate. Roberts has to get the best of the quick exchanges and then get out of harm’s way. The longer he’s standing in front of Maddalena, the greater chance he gets caught. Expect Maddalena to win one of the exchanges decisively and stun Roberts enough for a finish inside two rounds.