How to watch UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. The fight, which was originally scheduled for UFC 280, will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Rodriguez (16-1-2) is on a four fight win streak and is in a great position to gain a title shot if she can look impressive against Lemos. The Brazilian-born striker joined the UFC in 2018 after winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Her recent win streak includes a win over MacKenzie Dern on October 9, 2021 that earned “Fight of the Night” honors and a split decision win over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 272.

Lemos (12-2-1) has won six out of her past seven fights and is coming off a nice bounce back submission win over Michelle Waterson in July. The hard-hitting Brazilian has won three of her past four matches by knockout or submission. The only blemish on her record is a submission loss to former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Rodriguez is an early betting favorite at -215 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lemos is betting at +185.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.