What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, November 5

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The night will be headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez enters the bout with a 16-1-2 and is ranked No. 3 in the Strawweight division. The latter is 12-2-1 and is currently ranked No. 7 in the division. Both fighters are entering Saturday’s contest on a winning streak, so something will have to give.

The main card will feature five bouts, four in the men’s division, and the main event of the evening is a bout in the women’s strawweight division. The main card will begin at 7 pm ET.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with five fights on the preliminary card and will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Rodriguez vs. Lemos, it’s estimated that will start just after 10:00 pm ET.