Full card for UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will feature 12 bouts in total, with seven on the prelims and five on the main card. The main event of the evening will take place between two women’s strawweight fighters in Rodriguez and Lemos, who are two contenders in the divison.

The preliminary card is next up at 4:00 pm ET on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The main event between Rodriguez and Lemos will likely be the best bout of the evening. Rodriguez enters with a 16-1-2 record and with a four-bout winning streak. She is trending towards a chance at being the No. 1 contender with a few more wins. Lemos has a 12-2-1 record and a one-fight winning streak. Another bout to look out for is Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez. The former is 26-10, while the latter is 17-2. The two fighters were supposed to face off last month, but the match was rescheduled.

UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #7 Amanda Lemos, women’s strawweight

Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

#15 Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness, flyweight

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+