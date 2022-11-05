Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight showdown between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Rodriguez has been in the UFC for four years now and have only lost once that was back in 2020. Since then she has won four straight and is currently the No. 3 contender for the strawweight division. She has was won 56 percent of her bouts by decision and another 38 percent via knockout. Lemos has had eight fights in the UFC since coming over in 2017 and has only lost twice. She won her last match back in July, and is currently the No. 7 contender in the division.

How to watch Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Date: Saturday, November 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rodriguez: -210

Lemos: +180

Splits: 77% of handle, 74% of bets on Rodriguez