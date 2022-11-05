Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

Magny is approaching a ten year in the UFC and has had an up and down run on the circuit. Since 2020, he is 5-2 in his last seven bouts, but took a loss his last time out in June at ESPN on UFC 38. Rodriguez has an overall record of 17-2, and a 6-1 since joining the UFC. He is entering with a four winning streak, and a win will keeo him climbing up the ladder in rhe division.

How to watch Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Date: Saturday, November 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Magny: -115

Rodriguez: -105

Splits: 76% of handle, 61% of bets on Rodriguez