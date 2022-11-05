Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Chase Sherman and Josh Parisian .

The UFC has not been kind to Sherman since 2020, he is 2-4 in his last six bouts. He has a little of momentum here getting a win at UFC on ESPN 39 back in 2022. The heavyweight fighter has won 94 percent of his fights via KO/ TKO. Parisian is fairly new to the UFC circuit with only four bouts under his belt. He is 2-2 with a win in his last bout at UFC on ESPN 38. Similar to Sherman, Parisian loves defending facts via KO/TKO.

How to watch Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Date: Saturday, November 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Sherman: -125

Parisian: +105

Splits: 57% of handle, 51% of bets on Parisian