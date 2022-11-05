Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in CITY, STATE on DATE at TIME. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a flyweight showdown between Tagir Ulanbekov and Nate Maness.

Ulanbelov enters Saturday at 14-2 and a 2-1 record in the UFC. He lost his last fight at in March at UFC 272. The flyweight fighter is trying to make a name for himself and eventually become a contender. Similar to his opponent, Maness is fairly new to the UFC, with four fights under his belt. At 3-1, he too could compete for a flyweight title one day, and a win on Saturday would be a step in the right decision.

How to watch Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Date: Saturday, November 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ulanbekov: -190

Maness: +160

Splits: 84% of handle, 73% of bets on Ulanbekov