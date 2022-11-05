Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight showdown between Mark Madsen and Grant Dawson.

Madsen, 12-0, has yet to lose in his professional career but is not the favorite here. Many people believe that Dawson will get win the bout between two young but talented fighters. There is a chance that one of these guys will be a contender for the lightweight title one day, especially if they keep up the recent hot streak. Dawson has not lost since 2016 and suffered a draw in 2021 at UFC Fight Night 196. Madsen on the other hand is rolling right now, and has won 50 percent of his bouts via decision and 25 each via submission and KO/TKO.

How to watch Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Date: Saturday, November 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Madsen: -215

Dawson: +185

Splits: 53% of handle on Madsen, 53% of bets on Dawson