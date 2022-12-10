 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev light heavyweight title fight on UFC 282, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By mike.turay1
UFC 277 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will be highlighted by a light heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Blachowicz (29-9), a former UFC light heayweight champion, is a +235 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ankalaev (17-1) is -280 on the moneyline, but he is a +110 to win by knockout.

The co-feature match features popular British lightweight Paddy Pimblett (19-3) taking on Jared Gordon (19-6). Pimblett is on a five-fight win streak and is a -250 favorite. Gordon is the underdog, sitting at +210 on the moneyline.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

