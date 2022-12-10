How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 via live stream

UFC 282 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will be highlighted by a light heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Blachowicz (29-9), a former UFC light heayweight champion, is a +235 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ankalaev (17-1) is -280 on the moneyline, but he is a +110 to win by knockout.

The co-feature match features popular British lightweight Paddy Pimblett (19-3) taking on Jared Gordon (19-6). Pimblett is on a five-fight win streak and is a -250 favorite. Gordon is the underdog, sitting at +210 on the moneyline.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.