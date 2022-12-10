What time is the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 282?

UFC 282 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blachowicz (29-9) will be looking to hold the light heavyweight title for the second time, but he walks into the fight as a +235 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ankalaev (17-1) is on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC and earned the title shot after a second-round knockout of Anthony Smith in July.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Blachowicz vs. Analaev is the fifth and final fight on the main card. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:15 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.

UFC will have several preliminary fights as well. The early prelim card will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.