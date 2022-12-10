UFC 282: How did Jan Blachowicz do in his last fight?

Jan Blachowicz will look to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion this Saturday, December 10 when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blachowicz (29-9) enters the fight as a +235 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blachowicz, 39, earned a title fight after knockout wins over Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 and Corey Anderson in the feature match on a Fight Night card on Feb. 15, 2020. Both wins earned him Performance of the night bonuses.

A year ago today: Jan Blachowicz ko’d Corey Anderson in the first round at UFC Rio Rancho pic.twitter.com/7qqFhigVcr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 16, 2021

The wins got Blachowicz a fight with Dominick Reyes for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title after the previous champion Jon Jones was forced to vacate the title because of legal problems. Blachowicz didn’t take long to dispatch Reyes at UFC 253, winning the fight and the title with a second-round knockout.

Blachowicz successfully defended the title against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, using his weight advantage and simple wrestling to keep “The Last Stylebender’ on the ground. He lost the title at UFC 267 to veteran Glover Teixeira by submission in the second round.

In his return to the octagon, Blachowicz drew contender Aleksandar Rakic in an eliminator bout at Fight Night on May 14, 2022. Despite being a +165 underdog, Blachowicz had a strong first round before Rakic opened up a bit and took a close second round. Blachowicz had been working lower body strikes for much of the fight and in the third round, Rakic’s knee gave out and Blachowicz officially won by TKO.