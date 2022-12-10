Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 282

The UFC 282 main event is fast approaching and soon we should have a light heavyweight champion. Third-ranked Jan Blachowicz and fourth-ranked Magomed Ankalaev face off on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the vacant title. The main event will likely get going sometime after midnight ET.

Błachowicz comes into the bout with a 29-9 record and looking to regain the title he lost to Glover Teixeira in October 2021. He first won the title with a TKO of Dominick Reyes in 2020 and made one successful defense against Israel Adesanya before losing the belt. He bounced back this past May with a third-round TKO of Aleksandar Rakić.

Ankalaev is 18-1 and has won nine straight bouts since losing a Fight Night bout against Paul Craig in 2018. This is his first title bout in UFC.

Ankalaev is a sizable favorite in this bout with -345 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Blackhowicz is +285. Total rounds is installed at 3.5 with the under priced at -130 and the over priced at +100. The favored outcome is an Ankalaev stoppage at +110 with the second best odds set for an Ankalaev decision at +215. A Blachowicz KO, TKO, or DQ at +600 has the third best odds.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

