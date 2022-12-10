Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 282 lightweight title bout

The vacant UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former champion Jan Blachowicz will look to regain the belt against No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To co-feature match on the five-fight main card will be between popular British fighter Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and arguably his toughest fight to date against Jared Gordon (19-5).

Pimblett will be fighting in the octagon for the fourth time since signing with the UFC in 2021. He has fought twice in 2022, earning submission wins over Rodrigo Vargas in March and Jordan Leavitt in July. Both fights were in London and the large crowd support elevated Pimblett’s status in MMA. Before his time in UFC, Pimblett fought in Cage Warriors and is that promotion’s former featherweight champion.

Gordon is a veteran of the UFC, joining the promotion in 2017. He had a rough go of things in the octagon in 2018 and 2019, losing three of four fights including a first-round stoppage at the hands of future UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Gordon has recovered and his decision win over Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 was his fourth win in five fights.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10.

Money line odds

Pimblett: -250

Gordon: +210

Draw: +5000

Winning margin odds

Pimblett by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Pimblett by Submission: +225

Pimblett by Decision: +250

Gordon by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Gordon by Submission: +1400

Gordon by Decision: +450