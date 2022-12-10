 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon lightweight fight on UFC 282, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By mike.turay1
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

UFC 282 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 10, and will be highlighted by a light heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

The co-feature match features popular British lightweight Paddy Pimblett (19-3) taking on Jared Gordon (19-6). Pimblett is on a five-fight win streak and is a -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gordon is the underdog, sitting at +210 on the moneyline.

Pimblett is one of the more intriguing prospects in the UFC. He has a massive following in England and an impressive performance in a high-profile position on a PPV could be the first step in him becoming the promotion’s next big PPV attraction.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Nation