What time is the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon fight at UFC 282?

UFC 282 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminating with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The event will take place Saturday, December 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-feature on the card is a lightweight bout between rising British fighter Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and veteran Jared Gordon (19-5). Pimblett is arguably the promotion’s biggest star in England and could cement himself as a future PPV star with a strong performance. He is a -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook entering the fight. Gordon is on the moneyline at +210.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Pimblett vs. Gordon is the fourth fight on the main card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.

UFC will have several preliminary fights as well. The early prelim card will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.