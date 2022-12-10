UFC 282: How did Paddy Pimblett do in his last fight?

Rising star Paddy Pimblett will look to take the next step forward in his path to contendership this Saturday, December 10 when he takes on Jared Gordon in the co-feature match of UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett (19-3) enters the fight as a -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pimblett will be fighting for the fourth time under the UFC banner and the third time in 2022 alone. He has won each of his first three fights by stoppage and earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses each time.

His most recent outing came in front of a packed house at the 02 Arena in London on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. Pimblett was in the co-feature spot taking on crafty veteran Jordan Leavitt. It was expected that Leavitt would be a little more slick and slippery of an opponent than Rodrigo Vargas, who he faced and beat in March.

Leavitt got off to a good start in Round 1. He trapped Pimblett up against the cage and took him down. Pimblett battled off the cage and when Leavitt went for a slam, “The Baddy” was able to get a guillotine choke on him. The grappling up another the fence continued a good majority of the round with Leavitt mostly in control, but in the final minute, Pimblett got a takedown and took Leavitt’s back.

Pimblett seemed more determined to keep things standing in the middle of the octagon for the second round, but Leavitt got things back to the fence when Pimblett hit a short knee that Leavitt took flush and went to a knee. That gave Pimblett a chance to get body scissors and a tight rear-naked choke on Leavitt that led to a tap-out with 2:14 remaining in the round.