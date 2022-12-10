UFC 282: How did Jared Gordon do in his/her last fight?

Veteran Jared Gordon will attempt to halt the upward climb of Paddy Pimblett in the co-feature match of UCF 282 on Saturday, December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gordon (19-5) enters the fight as a +210 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gordon, from Queens, New York, has been in the UFC since 2017. He is 7-4 in the octagon with wins in four of his past five fights. Gordon came into his bout with former prospect Leonardo Santos at 278 on August 20 fresh off a stoppage loss to Grant Dawson on a UFC Fight Night card held on April 30.

This was a fight centered around cardio and Gordon was expected to be the fresher fighter through three rounds. There was a lot of movement in a tactical first round, but Gordon found success late to the body in the final minutes. It was a sign of things to come. Santos, sensing himself getting tired, wanted to take the fight to the ground in the second round, but Gordon went to a powerful body attack.

The knees and hooks to the body from Gordon were taking a serious toll on Santos. In the third round, Gordon took a tired Santos down and continued to work on him from a top position. Santos tried to rally but didn’t land anything of note at the final buzzer. Gordon would win 30-27 on all three cards.