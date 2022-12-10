Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 282

The UFC 282 card is topped by a big light heavyweight bout, but the lightweight division will co-feature in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon face off with the bout starting sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Pimblett is making his first appearance on a UFC PPV after three straight Fight Night wins. He last fought in July, beating Jordan Leavitt in the second round via submission. Gordon is making his second straight PPV appearance, having beaten Leonardo Santo via unanimous decision at UFC 278.

Pimblett is favored to win this bout with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gordon is +210. Total rounds is installed at 2.5 with the under priced at -145 and the over priced at +115. Pimblett fight outcomes are the favorites, with a submission favored at +200, followed by a KO, TKO, or DQ at +275, and then a Pimblett decision at +300. A Gordon decision is +450

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

