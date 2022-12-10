Full card for UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

The second to last event is here with UFC 282 set to take place on Saturday, Dec 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. There is a loaded day of action for the viewers between the early prelims, prelims and the main card. There is a total of 14 bouts on the night with things being capped out with a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalev.

The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Blanchowicz (29-9) is looking to win the vacant title just months after losing it to Glover Teixeira via submission. Before the loss, he had won five straight bouts but was able to rebound with a win in his last time out against Aleksandar Rakic. Ankalev (18-1) is red hot since losing his first bout in the UFC, he has ripped off nine wins in a row. This will be his first shot at a title, so he will be amped to try and beat the former champ.

UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #2 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Magomed Ankalev, for vacant light heavyweight championship

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

#9 Darren Till vs. #13 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#9 Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

#9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight

#14 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Early preliminary card, 5:30 p.m., UFC Fight Pass