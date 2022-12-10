How to watch UFC 282 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The main card will kick off with No. 9 Bryce Mitchell taking on the undefeated No. 14 Ilia Topuria in a featherweight bout. Middleweights #10 Darren Till and #14 Dricus Du Plessis will be up next, with the winner potentially being in line for a title fight by the end of 2023 if they keep winning. Santiago Ponzinibbio will take on Alex Morono in a battle of welterweights. Social media star Paddy Pimblett will fight Jared Gordon in the penultimate matchup of the night.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, with the Blachowicz-Ankalaev fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 282 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.