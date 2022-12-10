 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch UFC 282 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

We go over how to watch the UFC’s 282 pay-per-view of 2022, with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title on the line.

By David Fucillo and TeddyRicketson
(L-R) Opponents Jan Blachowicz of Poland and Magomed Ankalaev of Russia face off during the UFC 282 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The main card will kick off with No. 9 Bryce Mitchell taking on the undefeated No. 14 Ilia Topuria in a featherweight bout. Middleweights #10 Darren Till and #14 Dricus Du Plessis will be up next, with the winner potentially being in line for a title fight by the end of 2023 if they keep winning. Santiago Ponzinibbio will take on Alex Morono in a battle of welterweights. Social media star Paddy Pimblett will fight Jared Gordon in the penultimate matchup of the night.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, with the Blachowicz-Ankalaev fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 282 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 282 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

