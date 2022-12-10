What time the UFC 282 main card starts on Saturday, December 10

UFC 282 will be headlined with a light heavyweight bout between No. 2 Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev. This will be the first time the two have met in the octagon, and it should be a pretty competitive fight. Blachowicz is a former champion who is looking to win the title for the second time in his career. With a win, Ankalaev would make it ten straight wins, and continue his meteoric rise since joining the UFC.

Main card info

UFC 282 will get underway at 5 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card on UFC 282. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.