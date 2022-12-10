Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Blachowicz (29-9) is a former champion who is looking to win the light heavyweight title for the second time as it’s vacant right now. He had won five straight before losing one of his title bouts to Glover Teixeira in Oct 2021. Blachowicz is a pretty even fighter he has won 31 percent of his bouts by TKO and submission, while the other 38 percent came from the decision.

Ankalaev (18-1) is red hot right now and surging up through the division. He has won nine bouts in a row, and this will be his first show at winning a title. He is currently the betting favorite here, so if you go based on that he should be the champion. He is an aggressive fighter winning 56 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and the other 44 by decision.

How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Date: Saturday, December 10.

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Blachowicz: +280

Ankalaev: -340

Splits: 83% of handle, 78% of bets on Ankalaev