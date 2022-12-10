Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 282 fight

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Pimblett ( 19-3) enters this bout with a 3-0 record in the UFC. The lightweight fighter has won his three bouts by KO/TKO and submission. He has won 47 percent of his bouts via submission, so it seems that it is his preferred method of victory. Pimblett has a submission average of 4.69, which coincides with his 40 percent takedown rate.

Gordon (19-5) is 4-1 in his last five bouts and looking to build some momentum in the lightweight division. He wins 56 percent of his bouts via decision and another 33 via knockout. Gordon does a good job of staying in fights by landing 5.53 significant strikes per minute, and defending 57 percent of significant strikes thrown his way.

How to watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Pimblett: -230

Gordon: +195

Splits: 98% of handle, 94% of bets on Pimblett