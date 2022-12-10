Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Morono is a replacement for Robbie Lawler, who pulled out of the fight at the beginning of the week due to injury. Morono (22-7-1) comes into the bout on a four-fight win streak. Ponzinibbio (28-6) has lost consecutive fights and three of four.

How to watch Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Morono: +165

Ponzinibbio: -195

Splits: 51% of handle, 68% of bets on Ponzinibbio

Morono provides a little tougher challenge stylistically for Ponzinibbio than the stand-up striking of Lawler. Where Ponzinibbio has an advantage is with his length and ability to stand at a safe range and hit Morono with leg kicks. The more Ponzinibbio moves and goes after Morono’s legs with low kicks, the more Morono will slow down and open it up for Ponzinibbio to work in some combinations and wear Morono down. As for Morono, he is going to have to hit something big early and take Ponzinibbio out of his comfort range. If he can’t Ponzinibbio will win by unanimous decision.