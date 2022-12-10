Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 282 fight

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Till (18-4-1) has lost four of his past five fights and is coming into Saturday’s match off of a 15-month layoff. Du Plessis is making his fourth appearance in the octagon and has won all three of his previous fights. A win over the veteran Till could shoot du Plessis into the top ten in the middleweight rankings.

How to watch Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Till: +150

Du Plessis: -175

Splits: 79% of handle, 51% of bets on Du Plessis

Du Plessis is very aggressive and will look to end things quickly. Till has been very easy to hit at times and after another long layoff it’s hard to know what Till we’ll get Saturday. If we get a Till that’s in shape and prepared, he’s got the skills to counter du Plessis and let the South African fighter gas himself out. If Till isn’t ready, du Plessis will steamroll him and end this fight in the first round.