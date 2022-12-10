Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 282 fight

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Two undefeated featherweights will open the main card Saturday. Mitchell (15-0) is a submission specialist that won the Ultimate Fighter in 2018. Topuria (12-0) has won 11 of his 12 fights by stoppage and moved up to lightweight for his most recent fight in March — a second-round knockout over Jai Herbert.

How to watch Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Mitchell: +120

Topuria: -140

Splits: 55% of handle, 59% of bets on Mitchell

As long as the fight stays in stand up it’s going to be a good thing for Topuria, who has far superior kickboxing skills and a healthier stand-up game. Mitchell is going to try to get the fight to the ground quickly where you could see some entertaining grappling on both ends. If Mitchell gets too aggressive and careless with the shoots and takedown attempts, it’s going to play into Topuria’s hands because he has enough of a takedown game to compete with Mitchell. If Mitchell stays sharp with his shots he could take this one on the scorecards, but this will be a close fight that could go either way.