Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

Edmen Shahbazyan and Dalcha Lungiambula fight at middleweight on the preliminary card of UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff

UFC Fight Night: Soriano v Lungiambula Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The preliminary card will feature a middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3) and Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5)

How to watch Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Date: Saturday, December 10
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Shahbazyan: -280
Lungiambula: +265

Splits: 81% of handle, 81% of bets on Shahbazyan

Shahbazyan hasn’t won a fight since 2019 and Lungiambula looks like the perfect opponent to turn things around. He hasn’t found much luck against the top competition, but some of Shahbazyan’s downfall is due to bad timing and bad luck. Lungiabula is a major case in frustration, The skill set is there, and the physical talent is there, but he just struggles to get into favorable positions and if he does, he struggles to capitalize on him. This is the fight that Shahbazyan will use to begin his resurgence in middleweight.

