Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

Raul Rosas Jr. and Jay Perrin fight at bantamweight on the preliminary card of UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 278: Aoriqileng v Perrin Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The preliminary card will include a bantamweight battle between undefeated prospect Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0) and Jay Perrin (10-6).

How to watch Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Date: Saturday, December 10
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Rosas Jr.: -230
Perrin: +195

Splits: 89% of handle, 89% of bets on Rosas Jr.

Rosas is an absolute monster on the ground. He’s so aggressive with his shoots and takedowns that he can get guys in trouble quickly with his scrambling. Perrin is a steady veteran that can weather some of the storms and possibly put Rosas in some uncomfortable positions. But Rosas’ tenacity is going to play well in this fight and get him the biggest win of his young career.

