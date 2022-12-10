Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The preliminary card will open with a great middleweight fight between veterans Chris Curtis (29-9) and Joaquin Buckley (15-5).

How to watch Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Curtis: +140

Buckley: -165

Splits: 51% of handle, 50% of bets on Curtis

It makes sense that the betting in this match is so tight because it’s such a tight matchup. Curtis is going to try to bang on the inside with Buckley and get shots to the body to show him down. Buckley has a good speed advantage and would be best served doing damage from the outside and forcing Curtis to commit to following him. It’s an appealing stylistic matchup that should go to the cards where Buckley will do enough to earn a split decision.