Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 282 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The preliminary card will close with a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus.

Both fighters got off to blazing starts in their UFC careers before struggling against the top tier of heavyweight contenders, making this a battle of top-10 heavyweight gatekeepers. Rozenstruik (12-4) won his first 10 fights before losing four of six against the top-five competition. Daukaus (12-5) won 10 of 11 at one point before losing consecutive fights.

How to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rozenstruik: -170

Daukaus: +145

Splits: 72% of handle, 72% of bets on Rozenstruik

Somebody is getting knocked out! Daukaus hasn’t had a fight go the distance in six years. Rozenstruik has gone the distance against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266, but he also likes to finish fights early. The longer the fight goes the better chance Rozenstriuk is going to have to land a big shot. Daukaus will come out stronger, but will likely slow down if he can’t get Rozenstriuk out of there in a round. Rozenstriuk is the harder puncher and he appears to have a slightly better chin. He should win by stoppage in the second round.