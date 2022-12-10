Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 282 will take place on Saturday, December 10. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the final UFC PPV of the year. The headliner for the event will see Jan Blachowicz defend the vacated light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaeav. The early prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The final fight on the early card will see Billy Quarantillo duking it out with Alexander Hernandez in a featherweight bout.

Quarantillo heads into this fight with a 16-4 career record. He has 12 finishes before a decision, with seven knockouts and five submissions. Quarantillo has been away from the octagon for a little over the year, with his last fight being a unanimous decision loss to Shane Burgos in November of 2021.

Hernandez has alternated wins with losses over his last seven outings. He has a 13-5 record with eight victories before the final bell. Renato Moicano submitted him in the second round of their fight in February of this year. His last win came against Mike Breeden, who he knocked out 1:20 into their October 2021 bout.

How to watch Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Quarantillo: -165

Hernandez: +140

Splits: 67% of handle, 69% of bets on Quarantillo

If you look at the pattern that Hernandez has been on, he is due for a victory in this fight. That being said, I think the public has this one right, and we see Quarantillo having his hand raised at the end of the night. It has been a minute since he has fought, but he should come into this match fresh, and I’d even go so far as to say he could end it before it goes to the scorecards.