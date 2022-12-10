TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 282 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the card that will culminate in Jan Blachowicz defending the vacated light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event. Well before that, the night kicks off with the early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. One of the fights on the early card will see TJ Brown and Erik Silva squaring off in a featherweight bout.

Brown heads into this matchup with a 16-9 record. He has four wins by knockout and nine by submission, with six losses also coming before the decision. This will be his third fight of the year. He defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision back in January but then was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision in June against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

The 35-year-old Silva only has 10 professional fights under his belt. He has a 9-1 record, with three victories by knockout and four by submission. Silva earned his UFC contract as part of the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series this fall. He knocked out Anvar Boynazarov in the first round and will be making his first appearance at a UFC PPV.

How to watch TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Brown: -110

Silva: -110

Splits: 75% of handle, 35% of bets on Silva

The money follows the newbie, while the number of bets are favoring Brown. He is coming off a loss, while Silva has won eight fights in a row, albeit outside of the UFC. Still, Brown should be able to put his veteran presence to use and if he can control the pacing of this fight, should pull out the win.