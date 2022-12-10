Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

The final UFC PPV of the year will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. UFC 282 will come to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the night will feature Jan Blachowicz taking on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacated light heavyweight title. The early prelims get started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The second match on the early card will feature a battle of Brazilians as Vinicius Salvador will take on Daniel Da Silva in a flyweight bout.

Salvador enters with a 14-4 career record and is making his UFC PPV debut. He earned the opportunity and a contract as part of this season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Salvador knocked out Shannon Ross in the second round of their fight and impressed enough to be awarded this match. Of his 14 career wins, 13 have come by knockout, with one submission win, so he has yet to go to a decision in a fight he has won.

This will be da Silva’s fourth appearance in the UFC. Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone his way so far, as he has picked up three straight losses. He still has an 11-4 record but hasn’t seen his hand raised in a victory since July 2021. He has lost consecutive fights in the first round, including a first-round knockout by Victor Altamirano in August of this year.

How to watch Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Salvador: -195

Silva: +165

Splits: 76% of handle, 70% of bets on Salvador

Salvador heads into this fight with momentum, and da Silva just hasn’t done much with his UFC opportunity to garner any confidence. Salvador has won four fights in a row by knockout, so not only do I think he is rightly favored, but we could easily see this one finish before the final bell.