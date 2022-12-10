 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

Vinicius Salvador and Daniel da Silva fight at flyweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

(R-L) Vinicius Salvador of Brazil punches Shannon Ross of Australia in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season six, week two at UFC APEX on August 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The final UFC PPV of the year will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. UFC 282 will come to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the night will feature Jan Blachowicz taking on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacated light heavyweight title. The early prelims get started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The second match on the early card will feature a battle of Brazilians as Vinicius Salvador will take on Daniel Da Silva in a flyweight bout.

Salvador enters with a 14-4 career record and is making his UFC PPV debut. He earned the opportunity and a contract as part of this season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Salvador knocked out Shannon Ross in the second round of their fight and impressed enough to be awarded this match. Of his 14 career wins, 13 have come by knockout, with one submission win, so he has yet to go to a decision in a fight he has won.

This will be da Silva’s fourth appearance in the UFC. Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone his way so far, as he has picked up three straight losses. He still has an 11-4 record but hasn’t seen his hand raised in a victory since July 2021. He has lost consecutive fights in the first round, including a first-round knockout by Victor Altamirano in August of this year.

How to watch Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Date: Saturday, December 10
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Salvador: -195
Silva: +165

Splits: 76% of handle, 70% of bets on Salvador

Salvador heads into this fight with momentum, and da Silva just hasn’t done much with his UFC opportunity to garner any confidence. Salvador has won four fights in a row by knockout, so not only do I think he is rightly favored, but we could easily see this one finish before the final bell.

More From DraftKings Nation