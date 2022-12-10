Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow: Fight time, how to watch UFC 282 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 282 will take place on Saturday, December 10. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will play host to the final PPV of the year. The main event will see Jan Blachowicz defend the vacant light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev. The night begins with the early preliminary card at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The first match on the card will see Cameron Saaiman taking on Steven Koslow in a bantamweight bout.

Saaiman has an undefeated 6-0 record ahead of this match. He has four victories by knockout and one by submission. He earned this shot at the PPV from his performance on this season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Saaiman knocked out Josh Wang-Kim in the third round of his fight and impressed the judges enough to earn a contract.

Koslow is also an undefeated 6-0 heading into this weekend. All of his victories have come by submission, and they have all come in the first round. The 25-year-old could be the next great submission specialist and is making his debut in the UFC. A win, even on the early prelim card, would go a long way to jumpstarting his career with the company.

How to watch Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Date: Saturday, December 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Saaiman: -285

Koslow: +240

Splits: 53% of handle, 76% of bets on Saaiman

Despite the momentum of Koslow, Saaiman is favored and is getting the majority of bets placed on him to win. The variety of holds that Koslow has shown in his amateur career is a lot to look past, and not pick him in this fight. While Saaiman could just need one punch to end this one, I think we see Koslow keep his distance, capitalize on a mistake by Saaiman and take the win on the ground.