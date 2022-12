Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10 [VIDEO]

UFC 282 will take place on Saturday, December 10. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the final PPV of 2022. The night gets started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and is followed by the prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will switch over to ESPN+PPV and will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will see Jan Blachowicz defending the vacated light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev.

Blachowicz has a 29-9 record and is heading into this fight off a win. He took down Aleksandar Rakic by third-round knockout in May of this year. Prior to that, he lost the light heavyweight belt to Glover Teixeira when he was submitted in the second round of their October 2021 bout. When Jiri Prochazka had to vacate the title due to a serious shoulder injury last month, this fight that was likely a number one contender’s match ended up being re-branded for the vacant title. Blachowicz is the +275 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ankalaev has an 18-1 record heading into this fight. He lost in his UFC debut but then has gone on a nine-match win streak. He has picked up five wins by knockout and four by unanimous decision in that span. Most recently, he knocked out Anthony Smith in the second round of their fight last July. Ankalaev is the heavy favorite with -330 odds.

Main Event: #3 Jan Blachowicz vs. #4 Magomed Ankalaev for vacant light heavyweight title

Blachowicz: +275

Ankalaev: -330

Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Blachowicz by Submission: +1200

Blachowicz by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Ankalaev by Submission: +1000

Ankalaev by Decision: +215

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Cordon, lightweight

Pimblett: -245

Cordon: +205

Pimblett by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Pimblett by Submission: +200

Pimblett by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Cordon by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Cordon by Submission: +1200

Cordon by Decision: +450

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Ponzinibbio: -180

Morono: +155

Ponzinibbio by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Ponzinibbio by Submission: +1400

Ponzinibbio by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Morono by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Morono by Submission: +1100

Morono by Decision: +300

#10 Darren Till vs. #14 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Till: +155

Du Plessis: -180

Till by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Till by Submission: +2500

Till by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Du Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Du Plessis by Submission: +450

Du Plessis by Decision: +350

#9 Bryce Mitchell vs. #14 Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Mitchell: +120

Topuria: -140

Mitchell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Mitchell by Submission: +450

Mitchell by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Topuria by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Topuria by Submission: +550

Topuria by Decision: +275

Preliminary Card

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight

Rosas: -245

Perrin: +205

Rosas by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Rosas by Submission: +175

Rosas by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Perrin by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Perrin by Submission: +1200

Perrin by Decision: +350

#9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Rozenstruik: -170

Daukaus: +145

Rozenstruik by KO/TKO/DQ: -120

Rozenstruik by Submission: +2800

Rozenstruik by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Daukaus by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Daukaus by Submission: +1600

Daukaus by Decision: +750

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight

Shahbazyan: -295

Lungiambula: +245

Shahbazyan by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Shahbazyan by Submission: +700

Shahbazyan by Decision: O+250

Draw: +5000

Lungiambula by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Lungiambula by Submission: +1600

Lungiambula by Decision: +800

#15 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Curtis: +145

Buckley: -170

Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Curtis by Submission: +2500

Curtis by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Buckley by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Buckley by Submission: +2200

Buckley by Decision: +275

Early Preliminary Card

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez, featherweight

Quarantillo: -165

Hernandez: +140

Quarantillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Quarantillo by Submission: +600

Quarantillo by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Hernandez by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Hernandez by Submission: +1200

Hernandez by Decision: +300

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva, featherweight

Brown: -110

Silva: -110

Brown by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Brown by Submission: +350

Brown by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Silva by Submission: +275

Silva by Decision: +450

Vinicus Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweight

Salvador: -245

da Silva: +205

Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Salvador by Submission: +1000

Salvador by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

da Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

da Silva by Submission: +500

da Silva by Decision: +1000

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow, bantamweight

Saaiman: -360

Koslow: +295

Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Saaiman by Submission: +650

Saaiman by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Koslow by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Koslow by Submission: +700

Koslow by Decision: +800